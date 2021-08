If you've ever found yourself doing a happy dance after taking a bite of delicious food, you have something in common with rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion. When the star tried her very first Popeyes chicken sandwich, a moment that was captured on livestream, she couldn't help but start dancing on her bed while freestyle rapping about how good the food tasted. Megan Thee Stallion even went as far as to say that if she went vegan, she'd still be eating it.