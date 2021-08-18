Deal: Take Up to 65% Off Bonobos’ Bestselling Riviera Shirt
It’s no wonder the Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt is considered one of Bonobos’ bestselling button-ups. It’s low maintenance (100% cotton and machine washable), versatile (lightweight and can be worn on its own, with a tee or as a base layer) and available in three different fits (tailored, slim and standard). Plus, it’s now on sale in — quite literally — 25 different prints and colors. You can now cop one for yourself for as low as $26.60 when you use code SWANSONG at checkout, which takes an extra 30% off sale items.www.insidehook.com
