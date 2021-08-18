Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
sevendaysvt

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-01546

By Facebook Twitter Reddit
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 6 days ago

To the Creditors of: Elizabeth Anne Johnson Amaden, late of Essex Junction, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Div#Probate#Superior Court#Vermont Superior Court
Related
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Lawmakers Press Scott to Do More to Fight COVID-19

Vermont's legislative leaders on Tuesday called on the governor to do more to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to provide clearer guidance to schools as they prepare to welcome students back to the classroom. House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) pressed Gov. Phil Scott to take further steps...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

A Pandemic Semester Looms, But the Outlook Has Changed

The return of about 25,000 college students to Vermont will look very different this year compared to last, state officials said during Gov. Phil Scott’s regular weekly press conference. Last year, masking, testing and social distancing dominated the beginning of the fall semester. In Burlington and elsewhere, residents worried about...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Burlington's Mayor Mulls a Citywide Mask Mandate

Burlington leaders are considering another mask mandate as COVID-19 cases in Chittenden County have risen sharply. Mayor Miro Weinberger said Friday that he will host a town hall meeting with local businesses next week to discuss whether his office should pursue a citywide mask mandate similar to the one that was in effect for most of the last year.
SocietyPosted by
sevendaysvt

Clean: 'Compassion and Forgiveness' (8/23/21)

Cool air streamed through my car windows as I turned onto a narrow and crowded bridge. I was two years sober, and I was on my way to pick up a friend from a nearby bus station. After sleeping on the streets for several months, he had reached out to me over social media to ask if he could stay at my house in Sandgate for a few weeks. He had always treated me with compassion throughout the course of our friendship, so I felt it only fair to repay his kindness.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (8/18/21)

[Re "Green Mountain 'Good Old Boys,'" August 11]: The photo of Adj. Gen. Greg Knight shows him with colonel insignia, not major general. Apparently Seven Days used an old file photo without verifying that the photo must show his current two-star insignia. Roger Crouse. Shelburne. Why 'Spy'?. I don't understand...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #4C0884-2 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On August 5, 2021, University of Vermont and State Agricultural College, 16 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05405 filed application number 4C0884-2 for a project generally described as the use of two areas north of the UVM's Catamount East parking lot for snow storage including construction of a gravel roadway with turnaround area and stormwater treatment infrastructure. The project is located to the east of the property located at 280 East Avenue in South Burlington, Vermont.
InternetPosted by
sevendaysvt

WTF: Do Mobile Advertisements Violate Vermont’s Ban on Billboards?

Last month, Heather Batalion of Essex Junction was driving in the Burlington area when she and her husband, Philip, spotted what looked like a large box truck. On closer inspection, they realized that the only thing the commercial vehicle was delivering was an advertising message. On its bed was a large, two-sided sign announcing the opening of a new Chase Bank branch on Church Street in Burlington.
Posted by
sevendaysvt

CITY OF BURLINGTON: In the year two thousand twenty-one: An Ordinance in relation to Chapter 8. Building and Building Construction - Addition of Article V. Heating Systems

ORDINANCE 5.07 Sponsor: Ordinance Committee Public Hearing Dates:. It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows: Chapter 8, Buildings and Building Construction, Article V, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended to read as follows:. ARTICLE V....
PoliticsPosted by
sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: Sounding Off

There are four full pages of letters to the editor in this week's Seven Days. One is feedback related to Kevin McCallum's August 4 story about Vermont's new indoor firing range, where you can check out firearms the way you rent shoes at a bowling alley. Gun aficionados across the...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty One: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission- Section 7. No parking areas

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI Associate Engineer, Technical Services. It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Annual Public Notice of Non-discrimination

(As required by the 1979 Guidelines for Elimination Discrimination in Vocational Education Programs [34 CFR part 100., App. B, IV-O]) Burlington Technical Center/Burlington School District. 150 Colchester Ave. Burlington, VT 05401. Burlington Technical Center is pleased to announce that is offering, among other programs the following Career and Technical (Vocational)...
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Vermont's Cookbook Queen Is Selling Off Her Collection

Vermont's unofficial cookbook queen is ceding the throne. South Burlington's Loreen Benner says she is selling off her collection of more than 3,200 cookbooks, signaling an end to her reign after more than a decade. Benner, whose immense collection was the subject of a 2009 Seven Days story, began her...
Posted by
sevendaysvt

TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING September 9, 2021-6:30 P.M. MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:. - Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC - Conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #. - Watch the live stream video on Town Meeting TV's YouTube Channel. - Public wifi:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy