The film The Bobby Scandal will be a deadly expose on a moll’s suicide

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruth that hurts many, should be buried deep so that no one should know about it. Although the skeletons of the past cannot be stopped from coming out of the grave. The Bobby Scandal fiddles with the subject that led to the resignation of a CM, a PM facing heat in the Parliament and a deeply buried truth. Who was Bobby? What were the reasons behind her death? Was it a murder or a suicide? Who meddled in the investigation? Why was the case shifted to the CBI? There are more questions than answers! about the Scandal that rocked Bihar politics.Indian Law Enforcement agencies, over the period of time, have been lamented by all quarters about the lethargic approach towards their work. The open secrets talk about the agencies are the dots that complete the nexus between the underworld and politics. Little do we know there’s more to it.

talesbuzz.com

