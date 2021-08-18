How brands in Australia are driving vaccination awareness

Question: How do we know which brand of vaccine a particular vaccination shot provider is administering on a given day? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says one is to take the same vaccine in the booster as the first two shots. It was easy during the initial mass vaccination campaign, where you were told where and when to return to get the second shot. With the booster, the original mass vaccination center may no longer be in operation, and one could choose among many different locations including mobile locations. I might decide to go to a vaccination center run by a different health system from the one that administered the first two. I realize boosters are currently given only to those who are immunocompromised.