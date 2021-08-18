How brands in Australia are driving vaccination awareness
To date, Australia’s vaccination rate has been significantly lower than many other developed countries in the West, partly due to public hesitancy around AstraZeneca, the main component of its vaccination programme. After the government raised the recommended age to 60 for AstraZeneca, many below that age were understandably fearful of opting for AstraZeneca and decided to await fresh Pfizer doses. And a ‘battle of the brands’ ensued.www.prweek.com
