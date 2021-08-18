Cancel
Deal: Here's How to Get Butter Pat's World-Class Cast Iron at 50% Off

By Alex Lauer
Earlier this summer when we told the story of Butter Pat Industries, we talked to Dennis Powell, the founder of the world-class cast iron company, about how he spent $100,000 of his own money in an attempt to recreate the manufacturing process of pans that were made a century ago. Long story short: He did it, but it’s a labor-intensive process that ends in a more expensive product than others on the market and can sometimes lead to long wait times for buyers.

InsideHook

InsideHook

