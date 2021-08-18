Census count: Storm Lake up 6.3%, BV County up 2.7%

The leader of a local business organization says that local census numbers were low because several outlying factors stood in the way of getting people counted. Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Kristin Jamison says that the 2020 Census count took a back seat to COVID-19 last year: “The U.S. Census Bureau began taking responses in early March. We had been gearing up for that and placing advertising and different editorials and things like that in places so that we could get people excited about the census and answering the census as quickly as possible. March 2020 was rough, and that’s when everything literally shut down. I really feel as though we didn’t have the ‘market share,’ so to speak, in getting that message out [about the importance of the census] because everyone was worried about COVID. Our daily lives were impacted tremendously, and we just weren’t able to get folks to pay as much attention to that effort as they would have in a normal year.”