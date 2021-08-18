Census count: Storm Lake up 6.3%, BV County up 2.7%

If one watched every metric of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County every day the past week, there would be lots of ups and downs, though trends are mostly “up”. On Monday the 9th, 185 cases were active, down slightly from the previous Friday. By Wednesday, that number peaked 246, but was down to 227 by Friday. Still, that’s comparable to the numbers experienced during the second week of February this year. Hospitalizations here followed the same pattern, beginning the week at 7, peaking Wednesday at 9 and down to 6 on Friday. For those very reasons, the County Division of Public Health has consistently noted the need to follow the longer-term trends rather than track each daily change, and in this aspect we’re clearly seeing the resurgence of COVID-19, largely blamed upon the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that is more contagious and affecting a wider age group than the original form.
Comments / 0