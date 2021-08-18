Cancel
Census count: Storm Lake up 6.3%, BV County up 2.7%

By Tom Cullen
Storm Lake Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm Lake is the most diverse city in Iowa, and that’s a principal reason it grew to more than 11,000 population over the last decade. The U.S. Census Bureau reported last Thursday that Storm Lake’s population was 11,300 in 2020, a 6.3% increase from 10 years prior. Lakeside and Alta, its closest suburbs, posted the strongest growth rates of Storm […]

