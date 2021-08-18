Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berrien County, MI

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair welcomes Circus Continental

By Sarah Culton
Niles Daily Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERRIEN SPRINGS — This week at the county fairgrounds, Berrien County residents watched in awe as performers played with fire and animals danced out choreographed routines. Tuesday, the Berrien County Youth Fair welcomed Circus Continental to its grandstand to show off acts including juggling, stunts and animal shows. The day featured three free shows produced by Circus Continental and was sponsored by 98.3 The Coast.

leaderpub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berrien County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Entertainment
County
Berrien County, MI
City
Berrien Springs, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Berrien County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#Photo Story#Animals#Stunts#Circus Continental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy