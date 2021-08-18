Cancel
Newport News, VA

Michael David Saunders, 70, Vietnam War Veteran and Beloved Family Member

By Weymouth Funeral Home
wydaily.com
 7 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS — Michael David Saunders, passed away on his 70th birthday, Friday, August 13, 2021 in Newport News, Virginia. Mike was born in Martinsville, Virginia in 1951 to Charlie Marion (Marvin) and Helen Christine Saunders. In 1970, Mike married Trudy Lawson and had two beautiful daughters. He worked as a union commercial painter, following service to his country in the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Army. Mike enjoyed the simple life, spending time with family and friends is where he found his happiness. He always had a smile on his face and a story to share. In his later years, he enjoyed cooking, attending family functions, and being in the company of his brothers reminiscing about old times.

