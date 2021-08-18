Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Meet the Small-Town Artisan Producing the Country’s Best Pipes

By Caroline Eubanks
Posted by 
InsideHook
InsideHook
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wg1hB_0bVGuqCH00
Pipemaker Pete Provost Eric Brown

Tobacco pipes aren’t just for Sherlock Holmes wannabes anymore. Just ask Pete Prevost, owner of the nearly decade-old BriarWorks, one of the country’s only pipe factories.

Originally from Bakersfield, California, Prevost moved to Tennessee in 2005 to be involved in the music industry. He toured with the Grammy-nominated Christian rock band Sanctus Real, spending about 200 days on the road each year. He was looking for a change and he found it in an unlikely place.

After befriending fellow musician (of the band Newsboys) and fellow pipemaker Jody Davis, Prevost became interested in them. He first purchased antiques from stores before making his first from a DIY kit. He made a few more pipes, selling them at trade shows. By 2013, his hobby turned into a business, and he gave up his life of constant touring.

“It’s definitely not an easy transition when you’re someone that has spent so many years on the road and you’re so accustomed to that lifestyle. But at the same time, it wasn’t too difficult because not only was I getting to see the family a lot more, and that makes me really happy, but I was still doing something really creative.”

From there, another friend floated the idea of starting a pipemaking factory.

“I quickly jumped on that and said, I want to get off the road, I need to stop touring, I’d love to do this with you.”

But it wasn’t as simple as just making the pipes. Prevost faced an uphill battle getting his brand recognized and competing for shelf space with 150-year-old pipemakers from overseas.

“It was a lot harder than we thought it was going to be.”

BriarWorks sources the briar root ball of the heath tree, a hard wood which grows only in the Mediterranean, for its pipes. First used in pipe factories in France in the 1800s, it’s now considered to be the industry standard. Prevost and his team receive cut blocks that are customized in a programmed piece of machinery over the course of ten minutes. Once it has its basic shape, the BriarWorks artisans sand and finish them by hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSuWl_0bVGuqCH00
Pipe being sanded & finished by hand.

The team quickly grew from a warehouse in Nashville, but after four years, Prevost and his coworkers were looking for a change of scenery. So they turned their attention south to the small town of Columbia.

Set about an hour from Music City, about 40,000 residents call the town home. Local shops and restaurants line the downtown square, set around the historic courthouse that looks straight out of a Hallmark movie.

“I had seen this transition happening where there was this new life coming back to downtown Columbia, and I thought, man, this would be such a great spot for our company … we could offer something that doesn’t really exist here.”

The brick building in the historic district is not only their warehouse and workspace but also a retail shop and cigar lounge. Guests can relax on leather couches, play darts or sip on a pint from the beer taps. The lineup is mostly customer-selected, including the classic Coors Banquet alongside brews from Cigar City. Weihenstephaner is also one of the most popular beers. There’s a humidor with carefully curated cigars from the likes of Drew Estate ready to be smoked, along with pipe tobacco.

“Not only have we been able to build the factory side of it significantly since then but the retail side of it has over the past two, two and a half years, kind of exploded down here. It’s become a massive part of our business.”

In the back, he and his team make between 5,000 and 6,000 pipes a year, shipping them worldwide through online sales and in 100 stores. They range in price between $100 and $500, depending on the type.

While most customers are male, there are also women that source pipes from BriarWorks. The age range also varies. “It’s a lot of old dudes that are 60 to 80 years old that smoke pipes. And then there’s a lot of young people.”

Prevost and his team also welcome newbies to pipe smoking and cigars, happily recommending products.

“We gained a lot of loyal customers because of that approach to not being stuffy, not pretentious. If you don’t know anything about pipes and you want to ask us a bunch of questions, we’re not going to be snobby about it. That’s what really helped us grow over the last couple of years.”

But what’s something you won’t see at BriarWorks?

“I’ve tried vaping once or twice, it’s never been my thing. I always reference it musically. I’m more of an analog guy and not a digital guy.”

Comments / 0

InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artisans#Retail Shop#Sanctus Real#Restaurants#Briarworks#Christian#Newsboys#Coors#Weihenstephaner#Drew Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save 15% on Ready-To-Ship Chairs and Barstools From Industry West

If you’re anything like me, you probably get the urge to redesign all of the interiors in your home with every turn of season, which means … it’s just about that time. Industry West has, in recent years, become my go-to for all mid-century modern inspo, and I now consistently covet a reimagined space in which every room in my apartment is decked out in their furnishings. That said, it should come as a surprise to none that their current sale — 15% off ready to ship items — featuring predominately barstools has me lusting after a new bar (read: counter) setup.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Milestone for Neon Museum: Among country's best

Las Vegas (KSNV) — I'm walking past the neon ghosts of Las Vegas history with Aaron Berger, the new executive director of the Neon Museum. “To me, this brings all the stories of signage, with art, with science, with history; it's all encompassed in one piece right there,” he told me as we passed some of this city’s iconic pieces of neon. We're admiring the old sign to the old Yucca Motel, which stood on Las Vegas Boulevard for decades. Its home is now here, along with 250 other pieces of our past, many famous, at the Neon Boneyard.
PoliticsSterling Journal-Advocate

HOME COUNTRY: Everybody knows in small towns

It was Thursday again. Mabel Adams asked at the desk to be sure. “Thursday all day, Mabel,” the girl said. “Don’t forget to get your hair done today. Two o’clock … right?”. “Right,” Mabel said, locking the time away in her mind. “Two o’clock. On Thursday.”. She took her purple...
PoliticsDown East

Best Small-Town Downtowns: Bath

Main Streets with moxie! In our July 2021 issue, we took a look at six of our favorite downtowns from all across the state — and the businesses, buildings, and boosters that make them great. Read up on more of Maine’s best small-town downtowns and start planning your next road trip.
AgricultureMaui News

Local produce at Swap Meet

Omaopio farmer Fernando Traje looks over his display of produce featuring fresh items such as eggplant, okra, bitter melon, lima beans, bok choy and katuday flowers at the Maui Swap Meet at University of Hawaii Maui College last week. Wife Evangeline Traje and daughter Heather Traje were also staffing the F.E. Traje Farm booth. Evangeline Traje said they start their Swap Meet Saturdays at 3:30 a.m. and enter the grounds at 5 a.m. Fernando Traje said the demand for produce was higher before the pandemic. “Locals, it’s not too much right now,” he said. “It’s more tourists. It’s the fruits they like.”
Home & Gardencountryliving.com

21 of the best small bedroom chairs for a country-inspired home

Multifunctional rooms are a gift in any household, especially if space is of a premium. And whilst our bedrooms should be used first and foremost as a sanctuary to escape the day to day, they are increasingly becoming a place to work, to read, and to unwind with Netflix of an evening.
Madison, WIisthmus.com

Town and country

The Sessions at McPike Park, Thursday-Friday, Aug. 12-13, McPike Park, 5 p.m.: As usual, the organizers of this summer music series have put together a lineup guaranteed to keep Madison’s near east side green space hopping, provided the weather cooperates better than during the Pursuit of Happiness Session this past weekend. The party continues on Aug. 12 with the aptly-named Eclectic Electric Session, including San Fermin (rock), The Jimmys (blues), Charanga Agozá (Cuban dance), and Gaines & Wagoner (jazz...and more). The Aug. 13 session (coordinated by Kiki Schueler) features visitors Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express and Bonnie Whitmore, plus local favorites German Art Students, Howler and Steph Lippert. The Sessions in toto benefits five nonprofits: Centro Hispano, Community Immigration Law Center, Intertribal Agriculture Council, Urban League of Greater Madison and WORT-FM. Find the schedule at sessionsatmcpike.org. (Full disclosure: Isthmus is a sponsor of The Sessions.)
Vermont StatePosted by
Only In Vermont

It’s Official: Vermont’s Very Own Woodstock Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year

It’s no surprise that Woodstock, Vermont, is lauded as the best small town in the Green Mountain state. With a population of approximately 3,000 residents, Woodstock is the ultimate town in Vermont to experience quintessential New England. Woodstock is located in the southern part of Vermont, in Windsor Country. Aside from being known as a friendly little […] The post It’s Official: Vermont’s Very Own Woodstock Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestyleDemocrat-Herald

Meet the luxury leather artisan going strong at 65

Leather artisan Obi Ononye will celebrate his first World Senior Citizens Day on Saturday - but he is not thinking of retiring. His luxury leather goods can sell for thousands of dollars in high-end stores across the world. David Doyle has more.
Tell City, INPerry County News

Small Town Java thriving

TELL CITY —Nestled on concrete cylinder blocks on highway 37, just north of town is a coffee spot building a buzz. Small Town Java opened its doors on June 21 and has rarely had an idle moment since then. This mom-and-pop shop is run by Tim and Michelle Rockwell, who say that they are averaging 150 orders a day which typically has multiple drinks per purchase.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Some Of America’s Best Sausage Comes From The Small Town Of Evergreen, Alabama

It’s no secret Alabama is well known for its charming small towns and delicious food. What people might be surprised to learn is that one of its most charming small towns in Alabama also produces some of America’s best sausage. This small town, which has less than 4,000 residents, is Evergreen. For information about Evergreen […] The post Some Of America’s Best Sausage Comes From The Small Town Of Evergreen, Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.
Pet ServicesKBOE Radio

MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: "SUNSHINE"

This week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Sunshine”, a 2 year old black female cat. Sunshine is a super-affectionate kitty who loves attention, loves to play, and gets along well with other cats and doesn’t seem to mind dogs. Sunshine is fully vaccinated, and ready to meet you! Plus, her adoption fee is only $10 this week!
Columbia, CASacramento Magazine

Small Towns: Columbia

In this working Gold Rush-era town, prices are modern day, but the rest takes you back to the 1850s. Columbia has the largest collection of Gold Rush-era structures in the state—livery stable, saloon, schoolhouse, Wilson-McConnell residence, City Hotel, Wells Fargo building and others. Dip a candle, pan for gold, ride a stagecoach, sip sarsaparilla, watch a blacksmith work. To really learn the ins and outs, take a free, docent-led, one-hour town tour as soon as they’re available.
CarsGear Patrol

The Best Small Camping Trailers

Road trips and overlanding are more popular than ever — but not everyone can afford (or wants to) own an RV, an Airstream Classic or a custom-built overlanding rig. For some, the occasional weekend getaway to a nearby destination will quell whatever travel bug may bite (even if it leads to being bitten by new bugs).
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Three Colorado spots featured on list of America's "small-town curiosities"

There's a list of '150 unique US attractions' circulating around the internet and three spots in Colorado were featured. Published by Paul Moody of ProMover Reviews, the list was designed to take travelers to lesser-visited spots around the country, consisting of "small-town curiosities" that tend to go overlooked. The first...
Detroit, MIPosted by
Only In Michigan

The Massive Family Campground Near Detroit That’s The Size Of A Small Town

Whether you’re a frequent camper or more of an occasional outdoor enthusiast, there’s something undeniably special about spending time with loved ones at a well-kept campground. The land surrounding Detroit is home to plenty of pretty camping spots, including waterfront destinations and forested spaces. One large campground within convenient driving distance of the city will […] The post The Massive Family Campground Near Detroit That’s The Size Of A Small Town appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

These Are America’s Best Lake Towns

The state of Minnesota alone is home to more than 10,000 lakes, but each corner of the United States has nationally--and sometimes internationally--renowned lake towns. That a city is known as a lake town can be more significant than its proximity to landlocked bodies of water ideal for recreation. The lakes are often the historical breeding grounds of the nation's first industries, as well as early transportation and shipping hubs. As these lakeside communities grew into the 20th century, they became industrialized and modernized, springing up lively downtowns, diverse shopping districts, big business, new digs for artists and architects, strong primary schools, and top-notch higher education and research facilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy