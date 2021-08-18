Cancel
Michigan State

After underwhelming 2020, Michigan’s defense looks to start anew

By Jared Greenspan
Michigan Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe way Donovan Jeter sees it, last year’s season-opening demolition of then-No. 21 Minnesota was the worst thing to happen to the Michigan football team. “We were feeling ourselves a little too much,” the fifth-year defensive tackle recounted on Tuesday, ten months later and two weeks into Michigan’s 2021 fall camp. “All the players were on social media. I don’t wanna say, ‘took our foot off the gas,’ like we weren’t preparing hard, (but) we started feeling ourselves too much. In college football, you can’t do that. It doesn’t matter who you play.”

