STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 602-11-19 WNCV

MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 10, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Brandy J. LaPrade to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a Division of Metlife Bank, N.A., dated May 8, 2009 and recorded in Book 239 Page 263 of the land records of the Town of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, [by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a Division of Metlife Bank, N.A. to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC dated May 17, 2019 and recorded in Book 303 Page 843 of the land records of the Town of Barre] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 1 Maple Street, Barre, Vermont on September 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,

www.sevendaysvt.com

