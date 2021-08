For nearly 40 years, James Oil Company LLC out of Carlisle has supported the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. Scott James is owner and president of James Oil. He began his tenure with the family business in 1976. He worked alongside his father and has kept the business in his family since inception in 1947. Scott lives outside Hartford with his wife Bev. They have two sons, Devin and Logan. Scott explains that his family has helped raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa for decades…