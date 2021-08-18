What If Your College Roommate Isn't Vaccinated?

Ari Hampton-Marcell, a student parent, with her three children.Ari Hampton-Marcell. In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the coverage of higher education has focused on the travails of traditional undergraduates. But the pandemic has had a devastating effect on students who themselves are parents, especially of young children. In many cases, they've had to pause their education, mainly due to difficulties finding childcare. While remote classes may help, they are not always adequate for all students who are also parents. Considering that many college students are now non-traditional, the dilemma affects millions of degree seekers.