Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What If Your College Roommate Isn't Vaccinated?

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine being a first-year student, excited about moving into your dorm room, and meeting your new roommate. But what happens if you're vaccinated from COVID-19, but your roommate isn't and doesn't plan to be?

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roommate#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
TKhan

Absent from class: What happens when non-traditional college students can't find childcare?

Ari Hampton-Marcell, a student parent, with her three children.Ari Hampton-Marcell. In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the coverage of higher education has focused on the travails of traditional undergraduates. But the pandemic has had a devastating effect on students who themselves are parents, especially of young children. In many cases, they've had to pause their education, mainly due to difficulties finding childcare. While remote classes may help, they are not always adequate for all students who are also parents. Considering that many college students are now non-traditional, the dilemma affects millions of degree seekers.
Highlands Ranch, COcbslocal.com

STEM School Highlands Ranch Elementary Students Asked To Prepare For Possibility Of Remote Learning After COVID Outbreaks

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– The second grade at STEM School Highlands Ranch will transition to virtual learning for Wednesday, Aug. 25 after the school posted on its website “that several students in our second grade have either tested positive for COVID-19, are presumed positive or have pending COVID tests.” This follows outbreaks in the sixth grade that will keep those students remote through Aug. 30.
Collegescbslocal.com

College Quarantine Plans Adapting With Pandemic

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As more college students head back to college campuses, more contingency plans are in place in case students, faculty or staff test positive for coronavirus. At USC, there is a hotel on-campus for quarantines. Other campuses, which don’t have that option, require people utilizing on-campus facilities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy