Michael Keaton Explains His Batman Return and Why He's Doing The Flash Movie

When the cure for pain is worse than the actual pain it’s time to admit that something went terribly wrong in the search for the cure, such as the irresponsible act that starts with the misconception of ‘could’ vs. ‘should’. The sad part is that it’s difficult on both ends, as a lot of people can’t fully understand what it means to live with chronic pain that never goes away, while some people can’t stand the pain of a stubbed toe. But the emergence of Oxycontin into the public was perhaps one of the most controversial things to ever happen since the drug does take away a person’s pain, but it replaces it with that overriding need to take more, and more, and more until the body can’t function and addiction has set in firmly to the point that it can’t be kicked without serious repercussions. One could begin to rant and rave about how the addictive qualities of Oxy have taken so many lives and left so many families ravaged by the most troubling side effect, death, that comes from an overdose or from the body shutting down. But Dopesick looks like it’s going to remind people just how bad things can get, and will possibly ask the question of why Big Pharma wasn’t shut down over this debacle.