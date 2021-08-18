Cancel
Michael Keaton Explains His Batman Return and Why He's Doing The Flash Movie

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Keaton has opened up on why he is reprising his role as Batman for The Flash, revealing that he's always had the idea of coming back to "nail" the role one more time in the back of his mind. Although the upcoming movie is a part of the DCEU and will bring back Ben Affleck's Batman, it's been reported that Keaton's Batman will return by way of a multiverse storyline. It's the first time he's been seen in the role since 1992's Batman Returns.

