Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Rep. Harris, R-Md., on Afghanistan withdrawal: "We can expect the worst"

By Morning Show Producer
foxbaltimore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is working to successfully evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and vulnerable Afghans, as the Taliban continues its takeover of Afghanistan. "We can expect the worst, I believe," said Republican Congressman Andy Harris, the U.S. Representative for Maryland's 1st congressional district. "I hope this doesn't turn into another Jimmy Carter Iranian hostage situation, when we abandoned our ally in Iran 30, 40 years ago, but it looks like it might turn out that way."

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
John Sarbanes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pentagon#Skeleton#Americans#Afghans#Republican#Iranian#Fox 45 News#D Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Outrage as Biden again takes no questions on Afghanistan: 'Walkaway Joe'

President Joe Biden took flak again Monday for taking no questions about Afghanistan as the crisis in the war-torn country continues. The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan In the aftermath of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, and Americans and Afghan allies stranded there are desperately trying to leave. Many questions remain unanswered, yet on Monday, after giving a brief update on the White House's effort against the coronavirus, Biden again walked away as the press shouted out inquiries about Afghanistan.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Jake Tapper Calls Out Jen Psaki Comments: ‘There Are No Doubt Americans Who Feel Stranded in Afghanistan Right Now’

CNN’s Jake Tapper called out White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday for comments about the ongoing Afghanistan evacuations. During Monday’s press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Psaki, “Does the president have a sense that most of the criticism is not of leaving Afghanistan, it’s the way that he has ordered it to happen by pulling the troops before getting these Americans who are now stranded?”
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for unannounced visit rebuked by Pelosi

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for an unannounced visit during the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans have been rebuked by Nancy Pelosi.US officials were stunned when Representative Seth Moulton and Representative Peter Meijer flew into the country on a chartered flight and stayed on the ground for several hours before leaving on another flight.The White House and State Department was furious as the two lawmakers did not coordinate the trip with diplomats or military commanders in charge of the often chaotic situation at the international airport, according to the Associated Press.Mr Moulton, a Democrat from...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Republicans are already using the Afghan withdrawal to argue for more war

The United States’ long-overdue departure from Afghanistan was always going to be messy, thanks to two decades of mismanaged and misguided occupation. But even by that standard, the current withdrawal has been poorly executed, leaving the Biden administration with both short- and long-term problems. In the near term, the United States needs to evacuate thousands of Americans still in the country and welcome as many Afghan refugees as possible. In the longer term, the White House needs to resist those who would use the withdrawal to argue for a more confrontational foreign policy elsewhere.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Foreign PolicyHuffingtonPost

'Not American': Adam Kinzinger Slams GOP 'Fearmongering' About Afghan Refugees

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Sunday slammed right-wing media and politicians engaging in “fearmongering” rhetoric about Afghans seeking refuge from the Taliban in America. Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran who flew missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been highly critical of both the Biden and Trump administrations’ contributions to failures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy