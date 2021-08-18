Rep. Harris, R-Md., on Afghanistan withdrawal: "We can expect the worst"
The Biden administration is working to successfully evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and vulnerable Afghans, as the Taliban continues its takeover of Afghanistan. "We can expect the worst, I believe," said Republican Congressman Andy Harris, the U.S. Representative for Maryland's 1st congressional district. "I hope this doesn't turn into another Jimmy Carter Iranian hostage situation, when we abandoned our ally in Iran 30, 40 years ago, but it looks like it might turn out that way."foxbaltimore.com
