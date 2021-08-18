Cancel
VIDEO: Agrify CEO On Driving 6M Returns Of 100%+ With A Non-Plant-Touching Cannabis Co.

By Jose Rodrigo Safdiye
 6 days ago
TPCO Holdings Corp (OTC:GRAMF) BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc (NYSE:CGC) Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF) Unrivaled Brands Inc (OTC:UNRV) RIV Capital Inc (TSE:RIV) Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN) Meet The Hosts:. Elliot Lane: https://twitter.com/elliotlane10. Javier Hasse: https://twitter.com/javierhasse. Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program...

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

How Warren Buffett, Known Hater Of Cryptocurrency, Owns CryptoPunk Stake

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has been an outspoken critic of cryptocurrency over the years. Several of the holdings owned by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) have invested in the growth of cryptocurrency, which could lead to Buffett changing his tune or selling positions in his portfolio. What Happened: On...
Benzinga Cannabis Hour ft. The Flowr Corp & Flora Growth Corp

Benzinga Cannabis Hour is a podcast focused on marijuana and all things weed, CBD, hemp and psychedelics. Hosts include Elliot Lane, Javier Hasse and Patrick Lane. Benzinga Cannabis Hour is a weekly show that focuses on the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry. Subscribe for daily trade ideas! https://www.youtube.com/c/Benzinga​​​​This week’s Expert Guests:Nicole Wolff: Brand Director, The Flowr Corp.https://flowrcorp.com/home/default.aspxLuis Merchan: President & CEO, Flora Growth Corp.https://floragrowth.ca/Follow our Hosts on Social!Patrick Lanehttps://www.twitter.com/patricklanebzJavier Hassehttp://www.twitter.com/JavierHasse.
Benzinga

JD.com And Baidu Lead The Nasdaq-100 In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices were trading higher Tuesday on continued strength as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. The recent FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also helped lift stocks in reopening sectors. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.31% to...
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 75 Points; Palo Alto Networks Shares Jump On Upbeat Earnings

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 35,427.95 while the NASDAQ rose 0.50% to 15,018.26. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.25% to 4,490.82. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,941,620 cases with around 629,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,474,770 cases and 435,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,583,990 COVID-19 cases with 574,840 deaths. In total, there were at least 212,639,390 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,443,760 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
TheStreet

Hamilton ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Robert Wessel, Managing Partner, Co-Founder, Hamilton ETFs., and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange-Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the ETF (TSX: HDIV) on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market. "We are excited to expand our ETF offerings with...
Benzinga

Agrify CEO Raymond Chang's Advice To Cannabis Cutivators: Get Organized, Be Consistent & Pepsify

Aware of how environmental factors affect cannabis cultivation, yield and quality, some smart cannabis entrepreneurs are looking to partner with companies that provide grow solutions. The partnership between Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY), a developer of systems-engineered indoor grow solutions that address shortfalls in the current cannabis cultivation methods, and cannabis multi-state...
The Motley Fool

This Embattled Cannabis CEO Just Made a Big Insider Buy

Trulieve reported strong earnings last week. However, the husband of CEO Kim Rivers was convicted on corruption charges. As the stock fell, Rivers made a large insider purchase. Despite recording extremely strong growth in sales and profits this earnings season, U.S. cannabis stocks have still languished over the past six...
The Motley Fool

Why Marijuana Stock Agrify Soared Then Plunged Today

Agrify stock has been exceptionally volatile these days. Investors should ignore the noise and pay attention to what matters. Cannabis stock Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) went off on a wild roller coaster Thursday, plunging double digits soon after the markets opened, then recouping all those losses, only to tumble 9.1% again by the close of trading today.
Benzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Appoints First Black CEO In Major Public Cannabis Company, CannaSafe, HEXO And Delta 9 Each Announce New Appointments

CannaSafe's CEO Departure, New Management Team Appointed Amid Reorganization. Cannabis testing laboratory CannaSafe announced Monday that CEO Aaron Riley will leave the company to pursue testing ventures in emerging markets as part of the company's reorganization. Riley will continue to build out Oregon and Florida locations under a new entity.
Matica Subsidiary West Island Introduces New Brand to the B.C. Non-Medical Cannabis Market

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) ("Matica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. doing business as West Island Culture ("West Island") is launching the CITOYEN" brand of cannabis in British Columbia. West Island is also the maker of the popular OUEST" brand of premium cannabis. CITOYEN" brand products are quality cannabis offerings at lower entry prices and with greater volumes in comparison to the Company's premium OUEST" products.
TheStreet

California Cannabis Startup Radiant Canna Raises $6M, Targets Multi-State Expansion

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Canna, California's leading provider of cannabis manufacturing, distribution and tech solutions to independent brands, announced today that it closed a $6M Seed Round investment. CEO and Co-Founder Aaron Selverston said in making the announcement, "Our round was oversubscribed, which is a powerful testament to the company we're building. Our investors and customers understand that our role as a superior, trustworthy and experienced supply chain partner to independent brands in California is as unique as it is unrivaled."
Benzinga

TILT Holdings Cannabis Co. Will Debut On NEO Exchange

TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) revealed Monday that it has received approval to list its common shares on the NEO Exchange. The move follows the company's announcement that it had entered into a multi-state licensing agreement with cannabis product innovator brand 1906 and obtained four provisional licenses – issued by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission – for the cultivation, manufacturing and sale of adult-use cannabis at its Taunton location and to sell adult-use cannabis at its Brockton location.
BGR Smokes Out DC for Canadian Cannabis Co.

BGR Government Affairs is representing Captor Capital Corp., a Toronto-based investment firm that is scouting for cannabis opportunities. CCC targets cash-flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. It has a 51 percent controlling stake in a California venture with Three Habitat Consulting Holdco Inc.
Benzinga

Agrify Corporation Teams Up With True House Cannabis To Build-Out New Cultivation Facility

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) and True House Cannabis LLC are poised to build a 22,000 square foot cultivation facility. Under the terms of the agreement, Agrify will work with its second Agrify Total Turn-Key Solution customer on the facility’s construction, including the installation of 159 of its Vertical Farming Units along with integrated catwalks, integrated grow racks and pest mitigation solutions.
TheStreet

Agrify Announces Second TTK Partnership With True House Cannabis LLC

BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) ("Agrify" or the "Company"), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with its second Agrify Total Turn-Key Solution ("Agrify TTK Solution") customer, True House Cannabis LLC ("THC"). THC is a minority-owned cannabis venture and an economic empowerment applicant that has recently applied to become a fully integrated tier-two licensed cultivator in Haverhill, MA, which is located approximately 30 minutes outside the city of Boston. Upon regulatory approval, THC plans to open two retail locations in Haverhill, MA and Methuen, MA.

