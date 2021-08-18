Cancel
New York City, NY

Who Is Victory Brinker on ‘AGT’? Meet the 9-Year-Old Golden Buzzer Winner

By Jacklyn Krol
 6 days ago
Who is the little girl with the big voice on America's Got Talent? Meet 9-year-old Victory Brinker. AGT's most recent Tuesday (Aug.17) live show concluded with Brinker performing a breathtaking rendition of "Casta Diva," which earned her a standing ovation. After the show, judge Simon Cowell sang her praises to...

