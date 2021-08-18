Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Bedford, central Blair and northeastern Cambria Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1114 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Northern Cambria to Horseshoe Curve to near Martinsburg to near New Enterprise. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Altoona, Hollidaysburg, Northern Cambria, Roaring Spring, Martinsburg, Lakemont, Patton, Cresson, Gallitzin, Loretto, Hastings, Duncansville, Carrolltown, Sankertown, Blandburg, Horseshoe Curve, Prince Gallitzin State Park, Royer, East Freedom and Colver. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Northern Cambria, PA
City
Altoona, PA
County
Blair County, PA
City
Gallitzin, PA
City
Colver, PA
County
Bedford County, PA
City
Martinsburg, PA
City
Hastings, PA
City
Cresson, PA
City
Loretto, PA
City
Patton, PA
City
Bedford, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Bedford Blair#Doppler#Horseshoe Curve#New Enterprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves John Lewis voting rights measure

The House approved the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Tuesday in a party-line vote, kicking the legislation to the Senate — where it faces longer odds of passage. The bill was approved 219-212, with zero Republicans voting for it. “Nothing is more fundamental to our democracy than...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy