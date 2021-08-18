Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Bedford, central Blair and northeastern Cambria Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1114 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Northern Cambria to Horseshoe Curve to near Martinsburg to near New Enterprise. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Altoona, Hollidaysburg, Northern Cambria, Roaring Spring, Martinsburg, Lakemont, Patton, Cresson, Gallitzin, Loretto, Hastings, Duncansville, Carrolltown, Sankertown, Blandburg, Horseshoe Curve, Prince Gallitzin State Park, Royer, East Freedom and Colver. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH