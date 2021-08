The legalization of both medical use and recreational use of cannabis in the United States has lead to an increase in both availability and potency. The US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) reports approximately a 60% increase in cannabis use between 2002 and 2019. The growth over this period has been linked directly to the availability of cannabis retailers. There are an estimated 31.5m individuals over 12 years of age in the US that used cannabis in the last month, and this is growing by approximately 10% per year.