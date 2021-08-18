Cancel
Golf

AIG Women's British Open sets new benchmark for women's golf with $5.8M purse and more to come

By Beth Ann Nichols
 6 days ago
The AIG Women’s British Open has raised the bar substantially for women’s golf with a new record prize fund. This year’s purse will increase by $1.3 million to $5.8 million, with the winner receiving $870,000. But it doesn’t stop there: In 2022, the purse will increase by another $1 million to $6.8 million when the event moves to Muirfield for the first time.

Since the AIG and R&A first partnered in 2018, the championship’s purse will more than double by 2022.

This week’s AIG Women’s British Open is being held for only the second time, and the first time in 10 years, at famed Carnoustie. The money coupled with a strong rotation of courses marks a substantial turnaround since the R&A stepped in to run the event.

“We believe that this action to make changes sends a strong signal that more needs to be done,” said Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, “and I believe can be done, by everyone involved in our sport.”

When asked if he thought the gap between the men’s and women’s Opens could one day be closed, Slumbers said he’s a glass-half-full guy.

“I think we’ve closed a huge gap over these few years, so I look at that as a positive,” he said. “I think the direction of travel is here. But I remain consistently of the view that we need to build the financial wherewithal of women’s professional golf, particularly in our championship.”

Peter Zaffino, President and Chief Executive Officer of AIG, said that in addition to sponsorship of the championship aligning with their values, the global nature of the event is important to the company.

“We talk about pay equity and highlighting the achievements of women and making sure that those core values are done with our actions,” said Zaffino, “but also the global nature of golf, of women’s golf, and seeing the representation from all over the world which represents our clients and stakeholders in our business.

“It’s really exciting to see the progress that’s been made and the optimism that we both share for the future.”

