Los Angeles, CA

4 wounded in Los Angeles shooting on road through marsh land

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four people were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the Playa del Rey area of Los Angeles, police said.

Two suspects, described as female and male, fled in a vehicle after the shooting, which was reported at 5:43 a.m., said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a department spokesperson.

One victim was taken to a hospital by firefighters and three other victims “self-transported” to a hospital, Lomeli said.

Two victims were in critical condition and two were in stable condition, she said.

The shooting scene was on a road that crosses the Ballona marsh between the beach neighborhoods of Playa del Rey and Marina del Rey.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

