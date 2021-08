Fasten your seatbelts, the tenth mainline Fast and Furious movie has a new release date. Variety reports that Fast and Furious 10 is due in theatres April 2023. Like just about every other franchise, the Fast saga has suffered a number of delays thanks to Covid-19. We were originally meant to get Fast 9 in 2019, but it was moved several times, first to accommodate Hobbs and Shaw and No Time To Die, then because of the pandemic. The action movie finally pulled up to screens this summer, and now the franchise is back to living life a quarter mile at a time, with Fast 10 and Fast 11 both on the horizon for the near future.