Pell City, AL

Pedestrian struck, killed alongside U.S. 231 near Pell City

By Bobby Mathews
Posted by 
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 6 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A Pell City man was walking along the fog line of U.S. Highway 231 on Tuesday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a dump truck.

Ray Highsmith Jr., 59, was killed when a 2020 Kenworth dump truck driven by 50-year-old Gerald Peoples, also of Pell City, struck him, according to Alabama State Trooper Justin O’Neal. Highsmith was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident of occurred near the 220 mile marker, less than one mile north of Pell City, O’Neal said.

State troopers continue to investigate the incident.

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

