The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles guide: Episode 4 walkthrough

By Julia Lee
Polygon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Great Ace Attorney Chronicles’ fourth case, “The Adventure of the Clouded Kokoro” takes you into a trial that combines all the things you’ve learned from the previous cases. Our The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles guide explains the case solutions, noting when you have to present evidence, press for more information, and which jurors to set up.

www.polygon.com

