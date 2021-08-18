The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles guide: Episode 4 walkthrough

IGN's full 12 Minutes gameplay walkthrough. Twelve Minutes is the time loop adventure game from Luis Antonio and Annapurna Interactive starring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe. *SPOILER ALERT* This playthrough includes a "true" ending, plus some of the other endings you can discover during your loops (including Groundhog, Coward, and Confessed). 00:00 - Intro 03:15 - First Loop Begins 09:54 - Second Loop Begins 11:12 - Third Loop Begins (Find Out Watch Location) 16:01 - Fourth Loop Begins (Confront Wife For First Time) 21:43 - Fifth Loop Begins (Ending - Coward Achievement) 29:30 - Sixth Loop Begins (Cop Interrogation) 38:49 - Seventh Loop Begins (Wife Leaves) *BIG-TIME SPOILERS BEGIN* 42:03 - Eighth Loop Begins (Wife And Cop Find Common Ground) 51:33 - Ninth Loop Begins (The Revelation) 1:00:15 - Tenth Loop Begins (Ending - Groundhog Achievement) 1:08:07 - Eleventh Loop Begins (Ending - Confessed Achievement) 1:13:48 - Twelfth Loop Begins (Ending - Alone Achievement) 1:17:26 - Credits 1:19:32 - Post-Credits Loop Begins For more on Twelve Minutes, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/12-minutes.
