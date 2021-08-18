Local ladies win senior pageant
The Ms. Senior Marshall County Pageant was held Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Whole Backstage .This year, the winner was Sandra Williams from Albertville. Sandra is a former Walmart employee of 20 years and is known for her looks. She is currently a poultry farmer for the last seven years running “Arrowhead Farms” where they grow for Koch Foods. Married to Jimmy together they have three children, twin sons and a daughter. They have been blessed with six grandchildren who love spending time on the farm. Ms. Williams has touched many lives as she is well-known for her long beautiful red hair which she wears in a ponytail braided every day that drops to her ankles. The pageant was the first time Sandra has ever done a pageant or had her hair down in public for over 20 years.www.sandmountainreporter.com
