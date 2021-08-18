Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall County, AL

Local ladies win senior pageant

By SPECIAL TO THE REPORTER
Sand Mountain Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ms. Senior Marshall County Pageant was held Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Whole Backstage .This year, the winner was Sandra Williams from Albertville. Sandra is a former Walmart employee of 20 years and is known for her looks. She is currently a poultry farmer for the last seven years running “Arrowhead Farms” where they grow for Koch Foods. Married to Jimmy together they have three children, twin sons and a daughter. They have been blessed with six grandchildren who love spending time on the farm. Ms. Williams has touched many lives as she is well-known for her long beautiful red hair which she wears in a ponytail braided every day that drops to her ankles. The pageant was the first time Sandra has ever done a pageant or had her hair down in public for over 20 years.

www.sandmountainreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
County
Marshall County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Albertville, AL
City
Boaz, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Albertville, AL
Government
Marshall County, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koch Foods#Ms#Albertville High School#The Boaz City Council#The First Baptist Church#The People S Choice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves John Lewis voting rights measure

The House approved the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Tuesday in a party-line vote, kicking the legislation to the Senate — where it faces longer odds of passage. The bill was approved 219-212, with zero Republicans voting for it. “Nothing is more fundamental to our democracy than...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy