Youngstown, OH

BREAKING | YSU issues indoor mask mandate

By Jess Hardin
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 6 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University students and faculty will be required to wear masks indoors on campus, according to an email from YSU President Jim Tressel. "Masking indoors is yet another way we can help our local communities stop the spread and keep all students, faculty, staff and visitors safe as we return to in-person classes and fully reopen campus on Aug. 30. Local, state and federal health officials support masking indoors, and our ongoing survey of students and employees also shows a great deal of support," the email read.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

