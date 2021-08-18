BREAKING | YSU issues indoor mask mandate

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It's Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, and happy National Waffle Day! On this day in 1869, Cornelius Swartwout of Troy, N.Y., received a patent for the first waffle iron in the U.S. According to our friends at JustFunFacts.com: "Described as a 'device to bake waffles,' one heats up the waffle iron over a coal stove, pour[s] batter on the griddle, close[s] the cover and after a few minutes, flip[s] the griddle and cook[s] the other side of the waffle."