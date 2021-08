FIFA 22 is set to feature more legends of the game in its FUT gamemode - that's FIFA Ultimate Team - with superhero-style posters of the new Heroes cards teased for the game. The FUT mode enables users to build squads full of their favourite players and add legends - icon cards - such as Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona and Pele into their teams. While those legends can all be integrated into your team with maximum chemistry, however, the new Heroes cards take more effort to work in - and will thus probably be cheaper to acquire.