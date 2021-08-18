Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Local student graduates from Drake University

Canton Daily Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, IOWA— Nathaniel Jackson, Canton, graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2021 semester with a degree in J.D., Law. Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through seven colleges and schools.

