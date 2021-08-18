Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Recalled prior to start

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Thorpe was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of Wednesday's start against Cleveland, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Thorpe hasn't pitched in the majors since mid-May, and he missed two months due to a shoulder strain before he rejoined the rotation at Triple-A St. Paul on Aug. 8. He allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 8.1 innings during his two most recent starts in the minors, but he has a chance to maintain a spot in the rotation if Michael Pineda (oblique) misses extended time.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pineda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A St Paul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Ralph Garza: Recalled by Twins

Garza was called up by the Twins on Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Garza made his big-league debut earlier this year for the Astros, allowing five earned runs in 11 innings of relief while striking out 14 and walking seven. Michael Pineda (oblique) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
MLBnumberfire.com

Twins' Jake Cave starting Sunday

The Minnesota Twins listed Jake Cave as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cave will bat eighth and play centerfield while Rob Refsnyder takes a seat. Cave is projected for 7.2 fantasy points in today's game according to numberFire's models, and has a $2,100...
MLBnumberfire.com

Willians Astudillo starting Sunday for Twins

The Minnesota Twins will start Willians Astudillo at third base for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Astudillo will cover third base and bat last, while Luis Arraez plays second base, Jorge Polanco switches to shortstop, and Andrelton Simmons takes a game off. Astudillo has a $2,200 salary on...
MLBnumberfire.com

Trevor Larnach starting for Twins Sunday

The Minnesota Twins will start Trevor Larnach in left field for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Larnach will bat sixth and play in left field, while Brent Rooker takes the game off. Larnach is projected for 7.5 fantasy points in today's contest and has a $2,500 salary on...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Gant expected to start for the Twins against Yankees

Minnesota Twins (54-67, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (69-52, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: John Gant (4-6, 3.49 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -267, Twins +225; over/under is 10...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Rejoining rotation Wednesday

Thorpe will be promoted from Triple-A St. Paul to start Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Thorpe spent two months on the minor-league injured list with a shoulder strain before returning to St. Paul's rotation Aug. 8, and he'll make his way back to the majors after giving up one run over 5.2 innings during his most recent outing. The 25-year-old started four contests for Minnesota during April and May and pitched well with a 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB across 14 innings. He should receive a look down the stretch with the Twins not in playoff contention.
MLBTwinkie Town

Three other starting pitchers the Twins should call up

About a week ago I wrote a piece about three hitters the Twins should call up. This will be the second part of that series, three starting pitchers the Twins should call up. The current rotation for the Twins isn’t exactly riddled with veterans. Out of Kenta Maeda, Bailey Ober, Griffin Jax, Charlie Barnes, and Lewis Thorpe; Maeda is the only one over 26 years old. I think keeping Maeda, Ober, and Barnes in there is wise but I’d like to see Jax in a bullpen role and Thorpe back down in AAA. Let’s get into a few guys from the minors that could fill those rotation spots.
MLBMLB

Gant's 1st Twins start falls by wayside in NY

NEW YORK -- After losing two starting pitchers to the injured list in the past week -- Michael Pineda on Saturday and Lewis Thorpe earlier Thursday -- the Twins needed someone to step into the rotation as they opened a series against the Yankees on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium. So they called upon right-hander John Gant, their Trade Deadline acquisition from the Cardinals, to make his first start in a Minnesota uniform.
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Projecting the Twins' starting rotation for 2022

A big reason for the Minnesota Twins' downfall has been their pitching staff. With the Twins focused on finding cheap, controllable arms as opposed to big-ticket free agents, the Twins' rotation has struggled for the past couple years and reached a breaking point in 2021. If they expect to turn...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Twins LHP Lewis Thorpe to IL with shoulder impingement

The Minnesota Twins moved left-handed pitcher Lewis Thorpe to the 10-day injured list with a shoulder impingement in his throwing arm. Thorpe left his start Wednesday against the Cleveland Indians during the second inning with left shoulder pain. The Twins had just called him up from Triple-A Saint Paul to make his fifth appearance -- fourth start -- at the major-league level this season.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Edgar Garcia recalled, giving Twins 14 pitchers and only three bench players

NEW YORK — When Edgar Garcia was optioned to St. Paul on Thursday, the news came with an unusual caveat: Stick around a day or two. On Friday, he learned why. The righthander, technically a Saint for about 20 hours, was recalled as a replacement for Miguel Sano, who went to Minneapolis to be with his wife and newborn daughter for a few days.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Griffin Jax: Sunday's start postponed

Jax and the Twins won't play Sunday against the Yankees after the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Hurricane Henri is forecasted to hit the East Coast on Sunday, so the teams will be unable to play their series finale. The Twins haven't revealed their revised rotation plans, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Jax start on the road against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Luke Farrell: Opens rehab at Triple-A

Farrell (oblique) struck out three of the four batters he faced and walked the other in his first rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A St. Paul. Farrell, who is working his way back from an oblique strain, needed 18 pitches to retire the side in what marked his first appearance at any level since June 22. He'll likely make at least one or two more appearances with St. Paul before the Twins reinstate him from the 10-day injured list.
MLBnumberfire.com

Andrelton Simmons sitting for Twins Tuesday night

Minnesota Twins infielder Andrelton Simmons is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox. Simmons is taking a seat after starting the last six games for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is shifting to shortstop and Nick Gordon is playing second base while Jake Cave returns to the lineup to play center field and bat ninth.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers at Triple-A

Buxton (finger) went 1-for-3 with a home run Sunday for Triple-A St. Paul. It was second game with St. Paul during a rehab assignment. It's not clear how long Buxton will be at Triple-A before he's activated from the injured list. It's possible he could be activated early this week.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Jake Cave: Losing work in center field

Cave will start in center field and bat ninth Tuesday against the Red Sox. Though Cave is back in the lineup for the series opener in Boston, the Twins may have pulled the plug on using him as their primary center fielder. Cave made his previous two starts in right field and left field, with Nick Gordon or Rob Refsnyder getting the nod in center in each of the prior five contests. If Byron Buxton (finger) returns from the injured list later this week, Cave's path to reps in the outfield will become further blocked.
MLBMLB

Maeda (forearm) on IL, surgery a possibility

BOSTON -- Kenta Maeda is already on the injured list, but the Twins don't know how long he'll be there. Even after being placed on the 10-day IL on Monday, Maeda is continuing to seek out additional opinions regarding the condition of his problematic right arm, which has now sidelined him twice this season. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn't rule out the possibility of surgery as Maeda continues to learn more, starting with an additional opinion with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Wednesday.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Nearing activation

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday that Buxton (finger) will play in "at least a couple more games" at Triple-A St. Paul before being activated from the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Buxton is 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI through two games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy