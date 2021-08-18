Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Recalled prior to start
Thorpe was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of Wednesday's start against Cleveland, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Thorpe hasn't pitched in the majors since mid-May, and he missed two months due to a shoulder strain before he rejoined the rotation at Triple-A St. Paul on Aug. 8. He allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 8.1 innings during his two most recent starts in the minors, but he has a chance to maintain a spot in the rotation if Michael Pineda (oblique) misses extended time.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0