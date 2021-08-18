Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Recalled prior to start

About a week ago I wrote a piece about three hitters the Twins should call up. This will be the second part of that series, three starting pitchers the Twins should call up. The current rotation for the Twins isn’t exactly riddled with veterans. Out of Kenta Maeda, Bailey Ober, Griffin Jax, Charlie Barnes, and Lewis Thorpe; Maeda is the only one over 26 years old. I think keeping Maeda, Ober, and Barnes in there is wise but I’d like to see Jax in a bullpen role and Thorpe back down in AAA. Let’s get into a few guys from the minors that could fill those rotation spots.