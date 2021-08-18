Cancel
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Returns from groin injury

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Patrick (groin) returned to practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. In and out of practice for the past few weeks, Patrick seems to be falling behind KJ Hamler, who caught two passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota. The two wide receivers are competing for the No. 3 role, though both are talented enough to earn some snaps from the fourth spot on the depth chart.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

