A group of more than 60 protestors descended on the Morongo Unified School District’s first in-person meeting of the 2021-2022 school year last night (August 10) to protest the district’s mandate ordering all returning students to wear masks when indoors at any district school site. However, when informed that masks were required to attend the board meeting, many protesters refused, prompting Sheriff’s Deputies to be called to monitor the event. With around half of protestors ejected for refusing to wear a mask, the remaining reluctantly-masked protesters voiced their opposition to the mandate, including Jamie Westmoreland and Amanda Roby.