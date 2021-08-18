Cancel
MLB

Diamondbacks' Miguel Aguilar: Earns win in relief

 6 days ago

Aguilar (1-1) earned the win in relief Tuesday against the Phillies after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings, fanning one. Aguilar has made five appearances this season and had allowed runs in each of his prior three outings before delivering a solid performance here, recording four outs while needing just 19 pitches (13 strikes) to do so. He still owns a woeful 9.64 ERA through five appearances, but this outing was clearly a step in the right direction for the left-hander.

