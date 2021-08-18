Cancel
MLB

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: No-decision through five innings

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Widener didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Phillies after tossing five innings of one-run ball, giving up two hits and three walks while fanning five. Widener might have issued three free passes, but he still tossed over 60 percent of his pitches for strikes and limited the damage to just one run. The right-hander has given up two or fewer runs in each of his last two starts, but the issues with the long ball remain, and he has now given up at least one homer in six straight starts. He owns a 4.59 ERA on the season.

