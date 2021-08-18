Cancel
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: On tap for second MLB start

 6 days ago

Castellanos is listed as the Diamondbacks' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Phillies. Though Caleb Smith would have been stretched out enough to start after tossing 5.1 innings in his long relief in his last outing Aug. 12 versus the Padres, the Diamondbacks will instead turn to Castellanos to fill Merrill Kelly's (COVID-19 injured list) spot in the rotation. Castellanos' lone big-league start came in his last outing for Arizona on July 7 at home versus Colorado, when he struck out two over four scoreless frames. The 23-year-old right-hander has maxed out at six innings during his time in the minors since that July 7 start, so he shouldn't face significant restrictions with his workload Wednesday, when he steps back into the Arizona rotation.

