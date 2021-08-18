Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Four Tigers Named to SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist

By Gary Lee
ozarkradionews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. – On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference released the 60 student-athletes that were named to the 2021 Soccer preseason watchlist. Mizzou Soccer was represented by four players for the second consecutive year. Senior forward Julissa Cisneros earned a spot on the list after earning second team All-SEC honors in 2020. Cisneros stands in tenth on the Mizzou all-time goal scoring list with 20 in her career.

www.ozarkradionews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Columbia, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Fc Dallas#Mizzou Soccer#Tigers#Fc Dallas#Texan#Topdrawer Soccer#Mutigers Com#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves John Lewis voting rights measure

The House approved the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Tuesday in a party-line vote, kicking the legislation to the Senate — where it faces longer odds of passage. The bill was approved 219-212, with zero Republicans voting for it. “Nothing is more fundamental to our democracy than...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy