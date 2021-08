PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has learned that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a press conference on Monday at 1 p.m. where he’s expected to make vaccines mandatory for all teachers and staff. Anyone not vaccinated would likely have to agree to regular COVID testing. The Garden State would be among the first in the nation to enact this type of mandate joining others including California and Connecticut. “We are the most densely populated state in the nation,” Murphy said. “We got clobbered in the beginning, the second wave before the vaccines was a lot longer for us than for some...