The Minnesota State Fair is still looking for part and full-time workers for the Great Minnesota Get Together which starts a week from today on August 26. The worker shortage that has hit the service and hospitality industry the hardest the last few months will likely mean a shortage of people choosing to work at the Minnesota State Fair. This will lead to longer lines for fair-goers. The State Fair is already suggesting people choose to go to the Fair during non peak hours which includes weekdays instead of weekends.