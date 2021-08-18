Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Tennis governing bodies closer to merger after ATP and WTA combine forces

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJxPf_0bVGopxS00
(Getty Images)

The first major project to come out of the combined ATP and WTA marketing operation was launched on Wednesday as the streamlining of the governance of tennis gathers pace.

The COVID-19 pandemic decimated the 2020 tennis calendar and prompted calls for a merger of the various bodies that run the game, a suggestion well received by both the women’s (WTA) and men’s (ATP) tours.

On Wednesday, the ATP and WTA announced the second season of their digital show - Tennis United: CrossCourt - which will feature newly-married couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils in the first episode on Aug. 25.

“This is an exciting time for professional tennis,” WTA President Micky Lawler told Reuters.

“This past year, we gave the WTA a new visual identity while we simultaneously built a more formal collaboration with the ATP. Both initiatives have resonated with our audience.

“We’re extremely pleased to announce our marketing alignment with the ATP and look forward to delivering a new era of storytelling that celebrates the best of our sport.”

Tennis enjoys a massive worldwide following, but its governance is fractured with seven organisations - ATP, WTA, the four Grand Slams and the International Tennis Federation - running different parts of the game.

The unprecedented challenge of the global health crisis helped forge closer links between the bodies and chart a roadmap for an unified calendar, shared commercial offerings, sponsorship and TV deals.

‘Tennis United’ was first launched in 2020 and by the end of the year the WTA rebranded its website and changed its tournament naming system to align with the ATP.

The two marketing departments have been working together since January and in June they announced a joint commercial deal with e-learning platform TopCourt and a combined partnership with mobile game Tennis Clash.

The two tours, however, still have different ranking systems, logos and websites while viewers need different pay-TV platforms to watch matches.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, a strong advocate of governance reform, says tennis overly relies on ticket sales and needs structural change.

The Italian presented a plan to revolutionise the sport soon after taking over as the ATP chief at the start of 2020, but the pandemic quickly forced all sporting bodies into crisis mode.

“It’s one of our sport’s unique selling points that we have such a strong product on the men’s and women’s side,” Gaudenzi told Reuters, adding that an unified sport was key to his plan.

“Our biggest events are combined, and fans see us as part of the same storytelling throughout the season.

“Bringing the tours’ marketing teams together is an important step towards packaging and distributing tennis as one sport, which ultimately will help us enhance the experience for fans.”

Reuters

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

219K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Wta#Wta#Crosscourt#Reuters#Tennis United#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tennisbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Tsitsipas moves into quarter-finals at Toronto ATP tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas turned 23 on Thursday with a solid win into his fourth ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final of the season as he beat Olympic silver medalist Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2 in Toronto. The Greek third seed set up a last-eight meeting with the form player of the moment, Norway’s Casper...
TennisSkySports

ATP announces review of safeguarding policies in professional tennis

The ATP has announced a comprehensive review of its safeguarding policies and says that the review is line with a commitment to ensure all adults and minors involved in professional tennis are safe and protected from abuse. In a statement, the ATP shared that the review has started with an...
Cincinnati, OHnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev takes Cincinnati crown

Germany's Alexander Zverev took down Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in just 59 minutes on Sunday to win the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio. The third-seeded Zverev, ranked No. 5 in the world, won his 17th career singles title, his fifth title at the ATP Masters 1000 level and his fourth event of the season.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

ATP San Diego Open Coming to Barnes Tennis Center

The San Diego Open, an ATP 250-Level tournament, will be played on the hard courts of Barnes Tennis Center from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, it was announced Thursday. In the past, San Diego County has hosted numerous men’s professional tennis events, including exhibitions, Davis Cup matches, World Championship Tennis and ATP Challenger tournaments — but this will mark the first time an ATP Tour level tournament will be played in San Diego.
Cincinnati, OHsemoball.com

Barty, Zverev notch efficient wins in Cincinnati finals

MASON, Ohio (AP) -- Ash Barty bounced back from a disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympics. Gold medalist Alexander Zverev carried over his momentum from Tokyo. Both are in fine form heading into the U.S. Open, which begins a week from Monday in New York. The top-ranked Barty won her...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Zverev Adds Cincy Masters To Olympic Gold, Barty Wins

Alexander Zverev backed up his Olympic triumph with a fifth ATP Masters 1000 title as he crushed Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3 in Cincinnati on Sunday. The German needed less than an hour against his longtime childhood friend and rival to lift the trophy and put himself into a solid position with the US Open starting a week from Monday.
TennisBarron's

Sabalenka Bumps Osaka To Go Second In WTA Rankings

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka geared up for next week's US Open by climbing to second place in the WTA rankings published on Monday, nudging Naomi Osaka down to third. Neither Sabalenka, 23, nor Osaka made it to the latter stages of the Cincinnati Open which was won by Ashleigh Barty who keeps a firm grip on the number one spot.
Tennistennishead.net

Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty reaches another WTA final

Ashleigh Barty is into another WTA final after battling past German Angelique Kerber in straight sets to reach the Western & Southern Open final. Barty beat the world number 22 6-2, 7-5 in one hour and 14 minutes, firing 29 winners and 12 aces. The 2021 Wimbledon champion is playing...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Tennis World Usa

WTA Cincinnati 2021: the semifinals HIGHLIGHTS

Ashleigh Barty reached the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open 2021 thanks to a 6-2 7-5 win over Angelique Kerber in 74 minutes of play. Barty has not yet lost a set on the Cincinnati hard-courts, looking truly unbeatable on fast surfaces. In the final, the Australian...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'Facing Daniil Medvedev is never easy'

Daniil Medvedev became one of the world's best players in the summer of 2019, embracing an impressive streak on his favorite hard court and fighting for the most notable titles. Rafael Nadal faced Daniil four times in 2019 and 2020, beating him easily in the first clash before the Russian made him run for his money.
Tennistennisthreads.net

Teichmann upsets Pliskova as Barty breezes into Cincy final

Hopes of a repeat of the Wimbledon final were dashed when unseeded Jil Teichmann continued her string of upsets at the Western & Southern Open with a straight sets win over the No 5 seed Karolina Pliskova on Saturday, and she will now meet the unstoppable World No 1 Ash Barty, who extended her stunning hot streak with an emphatic win over Angelique Kerber.

Comments / 0

Community Policy