Okay people. I’m ready to stir the pot. Look, NHL jerseys are such a personal thing. I may like a jersey that doesn't sniff your top five, and vice versa. But you know what? The heck with all of you. This is MY list. We’re not just talking recent jerseys either. These can date back to the beginning of the NHL, but don’t expect the list to include anything from that far back. Instead… lookout for some beauties from the 90s on this one.