Recommendation: Test Unvaccinated School Kids/Teachers Weekly

By Kim David
 6 days ago
St Paul (KROC AM News) - Besides homework, Minnesota school kids may be facing another requirement during the upcoming school year. Because of the current level of community spread of covid cases, federal and state health officials are recommending “all unvaccinated school-age children and school staff get tested for COVID-19 at least weekly throughout the school year. Unvaccinated children involved in extracurricular activities or sports should be tested more frequently. “

Faribault, MNPosted by
Power 96

Faribault School Board Votes Encouraging Masks But Optional

The Faribault Public School Board held a meeting that last over 3 hours tonight. Much of the discussion surrounded what COVID-19 protocols should be in place. After voting down 5 amendment attempts the board voted 5-2 to accept the protocols recommended by the District's Incident Command Center Team (ICC). Here...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Power 96

Mayo Health System Announces Visitor Restrictions & Off Site Testing

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic Health System facilities in southeastern Minnesota have announced new visitor restrictions due to rising COVID-19 infections in the region. Beginning tomorrow, the system's clinics and hospitals will only allow one designated visitor per patient. A news release says the change will impact...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Power 96

Mayo Clinic is Looking For New Administrative Leader

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's largest private employer will undergo a leadership change this fall. A Mayo Clinic news release says the organization's chief administrative officer has announced his plans to retire at the end of November. Jeff Bolton joined the Mayo Clinic in 2002 as chief financial officer and was appointed to the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees in 2011 before taking over the chief administrative officer position in 2013.
Blooming Prairie, MNPosted by
Power 96

Blooming Prairie Schools In-Person, Masks Optional

Blooming Prairie schools will open the new school year with in-person class five days a week and no mask requirement, though they are recommended. In an email, Superintendent Chris Stahloch says, "Blooming Prairie Public Schools will not provide distance learning as an educational option at this time. Our goal will be to hold classes in person, five days a week, following our normal times and normal school calendar."
Steele County, MNPosted by
Power 96

What to do Wednesday at the Steele County Fair

Pet a snake. Dance with a dinosaur. Catch a free concert. Eat a corndog or pronto pup. The choices for Wednesday, August 18 at the 2021 Steele County Free Fair are pretty limitless. Tuesday's opening of the fair featured big crowds and a sense of relief at being able to get together for the annual event which fell victim to the pandemic in 2020.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

These Minnesota Counties Are COVID-19 Hot Spots: Steele County Among Them

(Dear COVID-19, Haven't we lost enough already? Just GO AWAY!. According to data from the Mayo Clinic, Steele County is a new 'hot spot' in Minnesota. Based on our 7-day average, this county can expect to see 18 new cases a day, but when scaled out to a 'standard population' of 100,000 people, that number sits at 50. That is a high number compared to other counties.

