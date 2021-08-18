The 2021 Top 20 Leafs Prospects: #18 Ty Voit

Here's a look at Wednesday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Braves: Cristian Pache, OF (MLB No. 8), Triple-A Gwinnett. Pache did it all for Gwinnett in Game 1 of a doubleheader -- not only did he account for all four of the Stripers’ runs, but his final RBI was a two-out, walk-off single to hand Durham just their 29th loss of the year. It was 3-0 Bulls through the first four innings until the Braves’ No. 1 prospect clobbered a 1-0 pitch over the left-field fence to tie the game. Pache added a double to his 3-for-4 performance -- his third three-hit game this year -- and it’s the second game in a row he’s hit both a home run and a double in the same game. In Game 2, Pache smacked another home run, his ninth of the year and his third dinger in as many games.