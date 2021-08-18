Report: NCAA investigating Nebraska's Scott Frost, program

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — The NCAA is investigating Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his program for several suspected violations, including analysts working in improper roles during games and practices and unauthorized off-campus workouts, according to a report by The Action Network.

Citing unidentified sources, the report said Nebraska has “significant video footage” confirming practice violations occurred in the presence of Frost and other assistants.

The NCAA has interviewed Frost, current and former staff members, administrators and football players, and Frost has hired an attorney. The alleged violations occurred in the last 12 months.

In a text message to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said he would “comment soon.” Alberts was hired as athletic director in July after Bill Moos unexpectedly announced his retirement.

The report comes less than two weeks before the Cornhuskers open Frost's fourth season with a game at Illinois. Frost, who quarterbacked the Huskers to the 1997 national championship, returned to his alma mater after being named national coach of the year for leading Central Florida to a 13-0 record in 2017.

Frost has struggled at Nebraska, going 12-20 in his first three years and never finishing higher than fifth in the Big Ten West. The program has had four straight losing seasons, its most in a row since the late 1950s.

Frost is under contract through 2026, and his current buyout is $20 million.

The NCAA investigation includes Nebraska’s impermissible use of analysts and consultants running special teams drills, according to The Action Network. Analysts are not among the 10 full-time on-field assistants and are not allowed to speak with players.

A year ago, the NCAA disallowed organized workouts because of the pandemic. According to the report, Nebraska allegedly relocated its strength workouts to an undisclosed off-campus location to avoid detection at the direction of NU’s strength and conditioning staff.

The special teams analyst, Jonathan Rutledge, was fired in January. Gerrod Lambrecht, Frost’s chief of staff, resigned two weeks ago.

___

