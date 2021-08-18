Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers QB Jordan Love still day-to-day, not expected to practice Wednesday

By Zach Kruse
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2KvE_0bVGn6j900

The Green Bay Packers aren’t ruling out Jordan Love for Saturday’s preseason game, but coach Matt LaFleur said his second-year quarterback probably won’t participate during Wednesday’s joint practice with the New York Jets.

Love, who is still considered “day-to-day,” sat out Monday while nursing a right shoulder injury.

“He threw a little bit yesterday. I think we’ll test him again, but you probably won’t see him in any practice reps,” LaFleur said Wednesday.

With Love’s status uncertain, the Packers are adding Jake Dolegala to provide depth at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers will play a majority of the reps in the joint practices over the next two days, while Dolegala and Kurt Benkert could play the entire preseason game if Love can’t go.

LaFleur said the Packers are willing to give Love “every opportunity” to play in the preseason game on Saturday but will remain cautious.

“We just don’t ever want to put him in a situation where it could make it worse,” LaFleur said.

Love completed 12 of 17 passes in his NFL debut against the Houston Texans last Saturday night. He was injured on a strip-sack in the second quarter.

Missing Saturday’s preseason game would rob Love of important live reps, especially after not having the preseason as a rookie. Packers coaches anticipated him playing the majority of the snaps at quarterback over the three preseason games.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Texans#American Football#Packers Qb Jordan Love#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: De’Vondre Campbell Catches Eyes of Matt LaFleur

In an article that I wrote about a month ago now, I posed the question, how good can this Green Bay Packers linebacker unit be?. In short, while in no way are my expectations that this will be one of the better linebacker units in the NFL this season, I do believe that they can be much improved over what they have been in the past.
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

The 2021 Packers Offense Is Going To Burn Down The League

The Packers have some tough choices to make in cutdowns on offense this year, but it's not just because they have great depth, it's because they can run so many different offenses with the personnel they have. Last week, I wrote about why the Packers might break the all time...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Aaron Rodgers seeking refinement in Year 3 under Matt LaFleur

Ever since Matt LaFleur has taken over as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, the team has done a 180 in terms of overall success. In just two years at the helm, he’s guided Green Bay to back-to-back division titles (11-1 overall against it), along with back-to-back NFC championship game appearances. One person that’s especially benefitted from his tenure thus far has been quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFLCorydon Times-Republican

Matt LaFleur has gentle postgame reminder for Packers fans

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur doesn’t use his Twitter account very often. His last posting was after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff win … on June 19. But the Green Bay Packers coach may resort to filming a public-service announcement for fans so they understand when they should and should not make noise at Lambeau Field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers’ Unique Fan Request

The Packers have one request of their fans this upcoming season: cut out the noise. Fan noise plays a critical role in football games. A home crowd’s noise level can drastically impact an opponent. It could also impact the home team in certain situations. Packers fans have been loud during...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears QB Justin Fields said he has no lingering effects from his groin injury from earlier this week. (Jeff Dickerson) Packers HC Matt LaFleur said QB Kurt Benkert is making a case for a roster spot: “I think Kurt has done a really nice job and definitely is going to make it tough on us to decide which way we want to go.” (Ryan Wood)
NFLDaily Tribune

Packers backup QB Jordan Love building chemistry with receivers

GREEN BAY - Through two weeks of camp, Reggie Begelton has become a favorite receiver of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The two are constantly repping together on the second-team offense. Love is also constantly targeting Begelton, the soon-to-be 28-year-old receiver who spent all of last season on the Packers' practice squad. So no receiver is better equipped to explain the growth Love has shown in his second camp.
NFL247Sports

Jordan Love gifts Packers with an encouraging debut

Saturday night’s preseason opener offered the Green Bay Packers -- and, really, everyone else -- their first extensive viewing of Jordan Love in a live environment since December 2019. Love hadn’t suited up for a game in any capacity since he led Utah State into the Miami Beach Bowl against...
NFLPackers.com

Jordan Love 'day-to-day' with shoulder injury

GREEN BAY – The Packers may be in the market for an extra arm this week due to the shoulder injury second-year quarterback ﻿Jordan Love﻿ sustained before halftime of Saturday's preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Love should be OK, but there is a chance...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Jordan Love injured in first preseason game

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was injured in his first preseason game, despite playing lights out against the Houston Texans. The Texans ended up winning the game, 26-7, but final scores are relatively meaningless in the preseason. Love played incredibly well in what amounted to his preseason debut, a...
NFLPost-Crescent

Shoulder injury could cost Packers QB Jordan Love some precious preseason playing time

GREEN BAY - After a pandemic erased his first preseason, plans to accelerate Jordan Love’s development in this training camp might be altered because of a shoulder injury. The Green Bay Packers quarterback already lost a quarter of playing time to injury in his preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Love was sacked on his final drop back Saturday night when Texans defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard knocked the football from his hand. The contact “dinged” his right, throwing shoulder enough to not only remove him from the game at halftime despite an original plan for Love to play three quarters, but also threaten to limit him this week.
NFLNFL

Jordan Love (shoulder) not practicing Monday; Packers to work out QBs

The MRI on Jordan Love﻿'s shoulder came back clean, but the Green Bay Packers won't push the quarterback. Coach Matt LaFleur said Love will not practice Monday. "He is feeling a lot better, but we're going to be smart by it, too," LaFleur said. With the Packers down to just...
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

Packers Practice Roundup: Day Two Of Scrimmages With The NYJ

QB Kurt Benkert said he has started one preseason game before back when he was with Atlanta in 2018. He is expected to start against the Jets Saturday night. Silverstein. Benkert taking both the two and three reps. Hodkiewicz. Redmond getting team reps today. He’s in with Black with the...
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Packers coach Matt LaFleur asks fans to refrain from doing ‘the wave’

Coach Matt LaFleur has one simple request for Green Bay Packers fans. Basically, LaFleur wants them to do away with something that should have been done away with in, oh, 1994. That would be none other than “The Wave.” When the Packers have the ball, LaFleur said, perhaps fans can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy