Parquet Courts Detail New Album ‘Sympathy For Life’ & Share Single

Feed Me teams up with Tasha Baxter for “Reckless,” the first single to surface from his forthcoming album on Sotto Voce. After releasing his stunning album High Street Creeps in 2019 and landing a number of releases on Monstercat and Circus Records in 2020, things had been seemingly quiet from Feed Me this year. But those who have followed him closely on social media knew that something special was in the works as the renowned artist teased that his new album was done two months ago. Today, the first taste of that album has arrived with the release of “Reckless” which sees him team up with Tasha Baxter.