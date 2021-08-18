Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Parquet Courts Detail New Album ‘Sympathy For Life’ & Share Single

JamBase
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParquet Courts return with Sympathy For Life, a studio album which arrives via Rough Trade Records on October 22. Today, the Brooklyn-based quartet unveiled lead single “Walking At A Downtown Pace” and its accompanying music video. The follow-up to 2018’s Wide Awake! is largely composed of tracks developed from improvised...

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Brown
Person
John Parish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parquet Courts#Dance Music#Music Video#Dance Parties#New York City#Sympathy For Life#Rough Trade Records#Primal Scream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicmxdwn.com

Purity Ring Unveils Hypnotic New Single “Soshy”

The Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring, made up of producer Corin Roddick and vocalist Megan James, has shared a new single titled “Soshy” alongside an accompanying music video. “Soshy” is the band’s first release through their own label, The Fellowship, and their first new music since their 2020 album, Womb.
Musicedmidentity.com

Feed Me Releases Music Video for “Reckless” and Announces New Album

Feed Me teams up with Tasha Baxter for “Reckless,” the first single to surface from his forthcoming album on Sotto Voce. After releasing his stunning album High Street Creeps in 2019 and landing a number of releases on Monstercat and Circus Records in 2020, things had been seemingly quiet from Feed Me this year. But those who have followed him closely on social media knew that something special was in the works as the renowned artist teased that his new album was done two months ago. Today, the first taste of that album has arrived with the release of “Reckless” which sees him team up with Tasha Baxter.
Musicthis song is sick

Clozee Composes Beautiful Downtempo Single “Falling In Love”

Worldly bass producer, Clozee, has been a prominent figure in the electronic music community for quite some time now. She’s been having a hell of a year with her midtempo collab with Maddy O’Neal “Zest Please” and her mind-melting remix of Inzo’s “Overthinker”. She took to Twitter earlier this week announcing a new EP and has released her next single which is a downtempo gem titled “Falling In Love.”
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: They Might Be Giants Announce New Album, Share Single

They Might Be Giants returned with the announcement of their 22nd studio album, BOOK. The announcement came with the release of the lead single “I Can’t Remember The Dream,” which arrived with abstract new music video. The band’s John Linnell describes the songs on the album as “humorously germane to...
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish Brings 'Male Fantasy' to the Bedroom for Vevo Live Performance: Watch

Billie Eilish strips down "Male Fantasy" for a new Vevo Live performance in support of her latest LP Happier Than Ever. The pop star performed the album's closer in an intimate bedroom setting, where the singer, wearing a white cutout sweater and blue dress, planted herself at the edge of a golden bed. Her brother and hitmaker-in-crime Finneas accompanied her on acoustic guitar from a different corner of the room.
Musicvariancemagazine.com

Luke Hemmings' debut solo album is something masterful

As we noted last month when Luke Hemmings re-emerged with his first solo offering "Starting Line," he was absolutely owning the spotlight. Now, just a month later, he has released debut album When Facing The Things We Turn Away From, and it has truly exceeded our expectations. With these 12 songs, the 5 Seconds of Summer frontman has not only veered onto his own path, but he has done it so masterfully.
Music985theriver.com

The Scorpions introduce song from forthcoming album in a new rehearsal video

The Scorpions have given fans a taste of one of the new songs that’s expected to appear on the band’s upcoming studio album. A video clip of the veteran German rockers rehearsing a tune, apparently called “Seventh Son,” has been posted on the official social media sites of the group and of drummer Mikkey Dee.
Rock MusicKerrang

Death Blooms announce debut album Life Is Pain, stream new single Shut Up

Following their killer set at Download Pilot in June, Liverpudlian nu-metalcore duo Death Blooms have announced details of their debut album Life Is Pain. The pair – vocalist Paul Barrow and bassist Lewis Smith – will be dropping the LP in full on October 22 via Adventure Cat Records, with opener Shut Up available to check out in advance right now (stream it below).
Musicmixmag.net

Jungle to livestream new album ‘Loving In Stereo’ on Friday

‘Loving In Stereo’, Jungle’s highly anticipated third studio album is due for release on Friday, premiering as a livestream worldwide. On August 13, the electronic duo hailing from London will follow their second album - ‘For Ever' - three years after its release. The exclusive livestream set will begin at...
Rock MusicThe FADER

Injury Reserve announce new album, share “Knees”

Art-rap trio Injury Reserve entered the pandemic with the buzz from their 2019 self-titled effort still fresh. However, work on their follow-up project came to a sudden and tragic halt when Jordan Groggs, one of the band's founding members, suddenly passed away. The album was mostly finished before Groggs' passing, and in subsequent months, his band members managed to complete it. By The Time I Get To Phoenix will be released this September 15, and you can hear its lead single "Knees" in the video above. The song evokes a strong sense of mourning in its Standing On The Corner-reminiscent jazz improvisation, and the band doesn't run away from it in the visuals — they're both hunched over on stage with an empty space and microphone left for Groggs. Watch above, and read Injury Reserve's statement on the album below.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Gorillaz Debut Three New Songs at London Show

Gorillaz premiered three new tracks during a concert at London’s O2 Arena last night. The event was a free show held for NHS workers and their families as thanks for their work during the pandemic. The band debuted the songs in a row during their set with the help of several special guests: “Meanwhile” featured Jelani Blackman, “Jimmy Jimmy” featured AJ Tracey, and “De Ja Vu” featured Alicai Harley.   Gorillaz used the show as an opportunity to bring out the Cure‘s Robert Smith to perform “Strange Timez,” off the band’s album Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez. New Order’s Peter Hook...

Comments / 0

Community Policy