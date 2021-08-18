Razorback Volleyball Ranked No. 5 in SEC Preseason Poll
The Razorback volleyball team has been tabbed No. 5 in the SEC, as announced in the Preseason Coaches Poll on Wednesday. Arkansas looks to build off of a successful season last year, which featured a 14-8 SEC record, the most conference wins for the Razorbacks since 2003. Head coach Jason Watson was named SEC Coach of the Year for the first time in his tenure, and the team returns All-SEC honorees Jillian Gillen and Taylor Head.arkansasrazorbacks.com
