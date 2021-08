Bells' summer staple, Oberon, is already delicious as is, so to think it can get even tastier warms my heart and excites my taste buds. Next week Bell's Brewery will release Uberon for the first time. Uberon is Oberon that has been aged in Bourbon barrels. With summer coming to an end, Oberon will stop being in production, so Bell's figured why not give those who love the beer something special for the cooler season. The brewery describes this limited-edition beer as,