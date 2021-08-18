Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota State University Moorhead set to bring students back to campus

By Brian Sherrod
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead is welcoming back students with activities starting tomorrow. Welcome Week is used to welcome new students to the Dragon family and all students back to campus for their 2021-2022 school year. This helps new students to become more knowledgeable about campus, meet new friends and make smooth transitions into college life. This also works as an icebreaker for students that are nervous about their first year of college.

