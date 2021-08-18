WATCH: Video of electric scooters on Hwy. 280 in Birmingham leaves police ‘shocked and dumbfounded’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are reacting to a video circulating on social media of two people on stand-up electric scooters riding down Highway 280 in Birmingham. The video, posted on Facebook by Alan Thrasher on Sunday, shows a man and woman riding two scooters in the right lane of the Red Mountain Expressway near the University Boulevard exit. The video has been viewed nearly 25,000 times and shares nearly 1,000 times on the social media site.