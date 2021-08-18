Cancel
Johnny Depp Scores Win in $50 Million Legal Battle Against Amber Heard

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Johnny Depp was handed a legal win on Tuesday when a Virginia judge refused to dismiss his $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp had sued Heard for defamation over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote detailing abuse allegations. Heard sought to dismiss it on the grounds that a similar libel lawsuit Depp filed against the U.K. paper The Sun had been tossed in that country. Judge Penney Azcarate, however, remained unconvinced. “Defendant argues she was in privity with The Sun because they both had the same interest in the case,” Azcarate wrote. “The Sun’s interests were based on whether the statements the newspaper published were false. Defendant’s interests relate to whether the statements she published were false.” Ben Chew, Depp’s lawyer, told Deadline his client was “most gratified by the Court’s decision.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Aquaman 2 Producer Dismisses Johnny Depp Fans, Says Amber Heard’s Right For The Movie

You’d have to have been living under a rock not to hear about the anger at Amber Heard returning as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Very angry, very loud Johnny Depp fans attempted a tireless campaign to stop this, including multiple petitions asking Warner Bros to fire her, spreading false rumors that Heard failed her physical, that she broke her contract, that she’s uninsurable, that her role was being drastically reduced, and so on and so forth.
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Amber Heard Divorce Donations Come Into Question, Judge Sides With Johnny Depp In Petition

The continuing legal proceedings between divorced couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have reached another milestone. Thanks to Heard’s claim that she would donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity, Depp and his team have seized an opportunity to claim a victory in their ongoing efforts to prove whether or not those donations actually took place. And via a decision in the New York courts, it looks like an effort to look into the validity of those donations might be underway, as a judge has reportedly sided with Johnny Depp in his petition.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Johnny Depp Fans Demand Amber Heard Fired From Aquaman – Producer Responds

After Johnny Depp and Amber Heard clashed in a public lawsuit over claims that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was a “wife beater,” a petition was launched. The online appeal was made by fans of Depp who called for Heard to be fired from the upcoming DC Comics movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The petition, titled “Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2,” has garnered more than 1.85 million signatures at the time of writing.
Moviescodelist.biz

Johnny Depp: Protest against honorary award at film festival

Johnny Depp is to receive an honorary award for his life’s work in September. But the protest is not long in coming. In September 2021, the organizers of the San Sebastian International Film Festival want to honor Johnny Depp (58) for his cinematic life’s work with the Donostia Award. But now there is resistance to the decision. Finally, Depp is accused of having injured his ex-wife Amber Heard (35) several times physically and psychologically.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Johnny Depp denounced a Hollywood boycott following the accusations of Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard they got married in 2015 after meeting on the set of Rum Diary in 2009. Unfortunately, the relationship was not what they expected and everything ended in a framework of cross accusations and a situation nothing short of scandalous. Then, the actor stated that Heard “I was trying to secure a financial resolution alleging abuse”. That was the beginning of a legal battle that continues to surprise today.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Johnny Depp: Great Court Victory in the War of the Roses

The defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp’s ex-wife will go to court – even though Amber Heard tried to have the lawsuit dismissed. Great success for Johnny Depp (58): The defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard (35) is not dismissed, as a judge from Virginia decided on Tuesday according to “USA Today”. That means the case will go to court next year. Presiding judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard’s third motion to dismiss the case for a variety of reasons.
MoviesJacksonville Journal Courier

Johnny Depp Says He's Been "Banned From Hollywood" While Promoting His New Movie

In 2016, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced after roughly a year of marriage. Heard obtained a temporary restraining order against the actor, claiming he was physically and emotionally abusive to her. Since then, the former couple has been tangled up in a messy legal drama, with Depp most recently suing Heard for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit related to an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in which she detailed the alleged abuse. (That case is still making its way through the courts.)
Moviesmxdwn.com

“It’s not the right time”: Spain’s Association of Female Filmmakers Against Prize for Johnny Depp at San Sebastián

From being one the most desired and highest-grossing actors to his descent into hell. Johnny Depp lived his sweetest moments under Tim Burton’s command and playing pirate Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, but that did not prevent movies were he was the big star, such as Mortdecai from 2015 or the 2013 blockbuster The Lone Ranger from being box office flops. The worst would arrive with his ex Amber Heard’s restraining order, accusing the actor of domestic violence in May 2016. It also originated a harsh article in British newspaper The Sun calling him a “wife beater.”
CelebritiesNME

Johnny Depp says he is being boycotted by Hollywood

Johnny Depp has said he is being boycotted by Hollywood after his latest film is yet to be released in the US. In a new interview with The Sunday Times focused on his latest film Minamata, the actor said his public image is getting in the way of the movie not being released in US cinemas. The film follows photojournalist W. Eugene Smith (played by Depp), as he documents the effects of industrial pollution on Minamata residents in the ’70s.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Amber Heard Fails To Get Johnny Depp Defamation Lawsuit Thrown Out

The courtroom battles between warring ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are far from over, and even though the former Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts star lamented the industry’s decision to boycott him, the actor has scored a significant win in the latest chapter of the never-ending saga.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Johnny Depp celebrates mini mud fight with ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard before their 2016 divorce. In the year-long war of divorce between the former Hollywood dream couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the “Fantastic Beasts” star has achieved an important victory for him. Depp had sued his ex-wife for 50 million US dollars (more than 42 million euros) for allegedly false accusations of domestic violence. The process is now officially continuing.

